Rare statue of Egyptian god Pataikos discovered in Türkiye
Commagene site excavations uncover unique faience amulets, marking first Pataikos discovery in Anatolia
The statue of the ancient Egyptian god Pataikos is believed to be the first to be discovered in Anatolia. / AA
September 1, 2025

Archaeologists working at Perre Ancient City, one of the five main cities of the ancient Kingdom of Commagene in southeastern Türkiye, have discovered a figure of the ancient Egyptian god Pataikos — a rare find believed to be the first of its kind in Anatolia.

Mehmet Alkan, Director of the Adiyaman Museum, told Anadolu that the excavation team unearthed a 2,100-year-old tomb containing various figures and artifacts.

Upon examination, the figures were identified as faience amulets depicting the Egyptian protective deity Pataikos, along with different beads and other amulets.

Expressing excitement over the discovery, Alkan stated that the 2,100-year-old hypogeum-style tomb from the Hellenistic period, where 14 individuals were buried, contains the rare figure of the god Pataikos.

Long-standing cultural ties

“This is the first time such a figure has been encountered in excavations in Anatolia,” Alkan said highlighting the significance of the find.

Alkan noted that the area of the necropolis where excavations are ongoing is referred to as the “stairway to eternity.”

Mehmet Yelken, Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism, emphasised the importance of the ongoing excavations at Perre and noted that archaeologists are proceeding with great care due to the site’s archaeological and historical significance.

Located in present-day Adiyaman, Perre Ancient City is known for its rock tombs, Roman-era structures, and long-standing cultural ties across regions — now even further enriched by the unexpected presence of an Egyptian deity.

