Archaeologists working at Perre Ancient City, one of the five main cities of the ancient Kingdom of Commagene in southeastern Türkiye, have discovered a figure of the ancient Egyptian god Pataikos — a rare find believed to be the first of its kind in Anatolia.

Mehmet Alkan, Director of the Adiyaman Museum, told Anadolu that the excavation team unearthed a 2,100-year-old tomb containing various figures and artifacts.

Upon examination, the figures were identified as faience amulets depicting the Egyptian protective deity Pataikos, along with different beads and other amulets.

Expressing excitement over the discovery, Alkan stated that the 2,100-year-old hypogeum-style tomb from the Hellenistic period, where 14 individuals were buried, contains the rare figure of the god Pataikos.

Long-standing cultural ties

“This is the first time such a figure has been encountered in excavations in Anatolia,” Alkan said highlighting the significance of the find.