Suicide bomb attack kills at least 10 in Nigeria's Borno state
The blast occurred in the Konduga area late Friday, police say, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Security challenges in Nigeria's northern region have persisted despite the government's promise to restore calm. / AP
June 21, 2025

A suicide bomber in Nigeria’s northeast state of Borno killed at least 10 people and injured several others in an explosion in a market, police said Saturday.

The blast occurred in the Konduga area late Friday, police spokesperson Nahum Daso told The Associated Press.

Konduga is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of the northeastern state of Borno.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Nigeria’s northeast has been hit by attacks carried out by militants from the Boko Haram group and its splinter, the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Boko Haram took up arms in 2009 in a conflict that has spilled into Nigeria’s northern neighbors.

Some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than 2 million displaced in the northeastern region, according to the UN

Despite promises by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address Nigeria’s security challenges, the violence has persisted.

