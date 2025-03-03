TÜRKİYE
Türkiye is crucial for peace in Ukraine, reconstruction of Europe’s security architecture — Fidan
The top Turkish diplomat says that the recent developments have led to differing perspectives within the European Union, particularly in response to the evolving stance of the United States on the war in Ukraine.
Fidan andTurkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend the Ukraine-focused leaders' summit, organised by the UK Foreign Ministry, at the historic Lancaster House estate in London, United Kingdom on March 02, 2025. / AA Archive
March 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised Türkiye’s crucial role in Ukraine peace efforts and the reconstruction of Europe’s security architecture following a high-level summit in London attended by key global leaders.

Speaking after the meeting on Sunday, Fidan described the summit as "an important one," highlighting that it brought together representatives from 17 countries, the European Union, and Canada.

“Indeed, today’s summit was an important one. It was a summit attended by 17 countries, the European Union, and Canada. European Union and NATO countries were present. All countries except the United States were here,” he said.

According to Fidan, recent developments have led to differing perspectives within the European Union, particularly in response to the evolving stance of the United States on the war in Ukraine.

“Within the European Union, different perspectives have emerged in light of the position the US has taken in recent weeks and the increasing clarity of that position. All of these issues were discussed around the table,” he noted.

Türkiye’s role in Ukraine and European security

Fidan underlined that Türkiye remains a key player in efforts toward a peaceful resolution to the war and broader security concerns in Europe.

“Türkiye's contribution is important both to a potential peace agreement in Ukraine and to the reconstruction of the European Security Architecture,” he stressed.

Beyond immediate ceasefire discussions, Türkiye has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to address the region's long-term stability.

Officials from Ankara have maintained close dialogue with both Kiev and Moscow, advocating for solutions that ensure regional security while upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty.

More frequent diplomatic engagements

The Turkish foreign minister also indicated that future meetings on Ukraine will take place at shorter intervals, reflecting the urgency of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“Subsequent meetings are planned to be held more frequently, not every six months or every two months, but perhaps every two weeks or three weeks,” Fidan revealed.

The London Summit comes at a critical time, as Ukraine continues to resist Russian advances and seeks greater international support.

Türkiye has consistently positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, facilitating previous negotiations, including the now-defunct Black Sea grain deal.

As the international community grapples with finding a path toward stability in Ukraine, Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts are expected to play a significant role in shaping future peace initiatives.

SOURCE:AA
