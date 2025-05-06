More than one rhino is killed a day in South Africa, with some 103 animals of the endangered species killed in the first three months of this year, according to the latest official figures.

South Africa Environment Minister Dion George said most of the slaughter of rhinos was being done inside national parks between January 1 and March 31.

“The loss of 103 rhinos to poaching in the first three months of 2025 is a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife,” the minister said in a statement on Monday.

The rate is a continuation of last year’s count when some 420 rhinos were killed in the country, signaling the persistent threat to the animals despite efforts to stop the killings.

Highest in world

South Africa’s rhino population is among the highest in the world and is estimated to number of about 15,000 for both the black and white species.

Poaching incidents were highest in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Free State, North West and Mpumalanga respectively.

“The absence of poaching in four provinces shows that our targeted interventions are yielding results, and we must build on this progress,” George said.

Increase in rhino poaching has been blamed on high demand for horn products in Asian states where they are considered to have medicinal value.