AFRICA
2 min read
Benin receives military plane from European Union
The government of Benin has received a military plane donated by the European Union.
Benin receives military plane from European Union
The European Union said the military aircraft donated to Benin will help in the fight against militant insurgency. / Photo: AFP
March 6, 2025

Benin has received a surveillance aircraft from the European Union to bolster its fight against insurgent groups in the north of the country.

The Cessna Caravan C208B aircraft will serve as part of Operation Mirador, which the Benin military is conducting "to counter attacks by armed terrorist groups and in so doing respond to a security urgency", EU Ambassador to Benin Stephane Mund said.

Recent months have seen a spike in attacks on Benin forces in the north.

"The aircraft, through the information collected, will support operational decisions," Mund said.

'Strategic tool'

Beninese Defence Minister Alain Nouatin said the plane would comprise "a strategic tool which has just reinforced our operational capacity in the context where security is a major issue for our nation and the whole sub-region."

The delivery is part of the European Peace Facility encompassing military aid that Benin has been receiving for two years, worth more than 47 million euros ($51 million).

At the start of the year, the Beninese army also firmed up a cooperation agreement with the United States for the coming five years.

In January 2022, Benin deployed nearly 3,000 soldiers to secure its borders as part of Operation Mirador, before recruiting 5,000 additional soldiers to strengthen security in the north.

Insurgent attacks in neighbouring nations

Neighbouring countries Burkina Faso and Niger have both been plagued in recent years by regular attacks from insurgent groups.

In early January, an attack in the border area between the trio killed 28 Beninese soldiers.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us