Benin has received a surveillance aircraft from the European Union to bolster its fight against insurgent groups in the north of the country.

The Cessna Caravan C208B aircraft will serve as part of Operation Mirador, which the Benin military is conducting "to counter attacks by armed terrorist groups and in so doing respond to a security urgency", EU Ambassador to Benin Stephane Mund said.

Recent months have seen a spike in attacks on Benin forces in the north.

"The aircraft, through the information collected, will support operational decisions," Mund said.

'Strategic tool'

Beninese Defence Minister Alain Nouatin said the plane would comprise "a strategic tool which has just reinforced our operational capacity in the context where security is a major issue for our nation and the whole sub-region."

The delivery is part of the European Peace Facility encompassing military aid that Benin has been receiving for two years, worth more than 47 million euros ($51 million).

At the start of the year, the Beninese army also firmed up a cooperation agreement with the United States for the coming five years.

In January 2022, Benin deployed nearly 3,000 soldiers to secure its borders as part of Operation Mirador, before recruiting 5,000 additional soldiers to strengthen security in the north.

Insurgent attacks in neighbouring nations

Neighbouring countries Burkina Faso and Niger have both been plagued in recent years by regular attacks from insurgent groups.

In early January, an attack in the border area between the trio killed 28 Beninese soldiers.