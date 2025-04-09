For a while it seemed like the same old story, Real Madrid soaking up the pressure while their attacking superstars waited impatiently to punish Arsenal on the counter.

But then Declan Rice scored two brilliant free-kicks and Mikel Merino added a third goal, leaving the holders on the verge of Champions League elimination as Arsenal secured a 3-0 quarter-final first leg triumph on Tuesday.

Instead Los Blancos are forced to fall back on another of their favourite tales, that of the impossible comeback made reality at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the party line was immediately clear.

"We're totally convinced we can turn it around, this is Real Madrid, positive mindset and let's go for it," said defender Raul Asencio. "If there's one team in the world that can turn this around, it's us, with our fans, with our pitch, our stadium," Lucas Vazquez told Movistar.

"Next Wednesday will be a totally different game to this and together we will get it done." However despite their words, this time Madrid must find doubts creeping in. This is not the Real Madrid side that lost just two games in the whole of last season -- the humbling at the Emirates is their 11th defeat of the campaign.

Comeback bid

Vinicius Junior is struggling for form, Kylian Mbappe can't do it all by himself, even though he kept trying, and Eduardo Camavinga is banned for the return. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a handful of excellent saves in London before Rice's two free-kicks left him no chance and put the record 15-time winners against the ropes.

Real Madrid's long list of comebacks in Europe is an exponentially self-fulfilling prophecy. Fans at the Bernabeu help whip games into a frenzy, believing their team will triumph no matter the situation, and Madrid's opponents start to crack.

With Paris Saint-Germain two goals ahead on aggregate in 2022, a 17-minute Karim Benzema treble turned the tie on its head. They pulled off further sensational comebacks against Chelsea and Manchester City on the way to the trophy in one of the wildest runs in the competition's history.

’Everything can happen’

"(A comeback) is difficult but we know we're strong at home with our fans," said Courtois. "They have to believe in this team, from the first minute we'll give everything to turn around the result. "We have to correct our mistakes and try to win. If we score one or two, quickly... I think it's possible."

Despite their external confidence, Madrid saw how tough Arsenal are to crack. Even with centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes out injured, the Gunners were able to keep Carlo Ancelotti's superstars at bay on Tuesday.

Arteta's side is extremely conservative, only allowing Madrid a couple of opportunities on the break in the first leg, and their lead gives them license to hold back next week and deny Vinicius and Mbappe space to operate. However at Real Madrid there is only one way of thinking permitted.

"In football everything can happen," pointed out Ancelotti. "We'll need something special," said Jude Bellingham, who created Madrid's best two chances in the first leg. "Of course we can," said Mbappe, when asked if Madrid can fight back as he headed for the team bus