Ghana buries officials killed in military helicopter crash
Minister of Environment, Science and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru Mohammed were buried on Sunday.
The state funeral presided over by President John Mahama. / Others
August 11, 2025

Ghanaian authorities have “positively identified” the bodies of the eight government officials who died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday and conducted burials of two of them.

The funerals of Minister of Environment, Science and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru Mohammed, took place on Sunday, August 10, Ghana News Agency reports.

The state funeral presided over by President John Mahama took place at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra and had dignitaries such as Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

"Let us therefore transform this profound sorrow into a catalyst for action. Let us honour their memories, not just with tears, but with renewed dedication to the very ideals that they lived and died for… They served Ghana with their last breath, and it is our sacred duty to continue that service," Mahama said at the event.

The solemn event also was attended by the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The helicopter crash involved a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 military helicopter, which went off radar after take-off from Accra on August 6, 2025, crashing in the Adansi-Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region.

Authorities said consultations with families are ongoing to determine the burial dates of remaining victims, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
