Somali military kills Al Shabab terrorist group's head of finance
Somalia authorities say Abdullahi Abukar Ali was also coordinating the recruitment of child soldiers for the terrorist group.
Al Shabab has unleased terror in Somalia for over 16 years. / Reuters
August 11, 2025

​​​​​​​Somalia’s Defence Ministry said a military operation against the Al Shabab terror group killed a senior terrorist operative on Sunday.

The operation in the area of Warta Eey Duure, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the provincial capital of Hudur in South West state, killed Abdullahi Abukar Ali, who served as the group’s head of finance and was responsible for managing funds extorted from civilians and coordinating the recruitment of child soldiers.

It said he was a key operative who had long operated in Bakool under the terrorist group’s control and was among the “most sought-after figures in the group.”

“This precision operation has eliminated a significant threat and dealt a major blow to Al Shabab’s operational network in the region,” it said in a statement.

Intensified operations

Hudur, the provincial capital of Bakol, is 374 kilometres (232 miles) from the national capital of Mogadishu.

The Somali National Army (SNA), backed by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), has intensified operations against the Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, Al Shabab, in recent weeks.

More than 100 terrorists were killed and several captured after a week-long operation against the group in the Lower Shabelle region last Friday, liberating the strategic town of Bariire, which is located 73 kilometres southwest of Mogadishu.

TRT Global - At least 100 Al Shabab terrorists killed in Somalia military operation

Al Shabab, which has waged a war against the Somali government for more than 18 years, regularly targets security forces, government officials and civilians.

AA
