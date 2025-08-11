​​​​​​​Somalia’s Defence Ministry said a military operation against the Al Shabab terror group killed a senior terrorist operative on Sunday.

The operation in the area of Warta Eey Duure, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the provincial capital of Hudur in South West state, killed Abdullahi Abukar Ali, who served as the group’s head of finance and was responsible for managing funds extorted from civilians and coordinating the recruitment of child soldiers.

It said he was a key operative who had long operated in Bakool under the terrorist group’s control and was among the “most sought-after figures in the group.”

“This precision operation has eliminated a significant threat and dealt a major blow to Al Shabab’s operational network in the region,” it said in a statement.

Intensified operations