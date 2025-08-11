Algeria and Somalia have announced the creation of a joint governmental committee for economic cooperation and the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations, according to media reports.
It came at the end of talks, on Sunday, between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and his Somali counterpart, Abdelsalam Abdi Ali, who is visiting Algeria.
Algeria’s official news agency said Attaf indicated that both countries "agreed on the need to strengthen the institutional framework for bilateral cooperation, as well as on the importance of enriching the legal framework governing their relations."
"Today, we began to put this into practice by signing legal texts aimed primarily at establishing a joint governmental committee focused on economic cooperation, creating a mechanism for political consultations, and encouraging cooperation in the training of diplomats," he said.
Bilateral cooperation
Attaf said Algeria and Somalia agreed to "define the areas of bilateral cooperation based on the developmental needs and priorities of both countries, such as agriculture, higher education, and other vital sectors."
He underlined Algeria’s desire to "enhance the historical ties that bind the two countries politically, economically, and even on a humanitarian level by boosting cooperation in vocational training and higher education."
Both sides expressed "satisfaction with the high level of coordination between them as they serve their terms as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council," according to Attaf.
Rebuilding institutions
The two countries are holding non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council - Algeria since January 1, 2024, which runs until Dec. 31, 2025, while Somalia began its term on January 1, 2025, and will serve until December 31, 2026.
Attaf reiterated Algeria's support for Somalia’s efforts to restore security and stability.
He said the relationship between the two countries is based on “understanding, solidarity, and mutual trust.”
He added that Algeria’s support for Somalia “has never been temporary or superficial, but rather a deep-rooted historical stance grounded in Algeria’s firm belief that Somalia’s security and stability are essential for the security and stability of the Horn of Africa and the African continent as a whole.”
Attaf congratulated Abdi Ali on the “significant and qualitative progress” Somalia has made in rebuilding strong national institutions, restoring security and economic resilience, and regaining its continental and international standing.
Push back
The Somali army, in cooperation with Ugandan forces from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), recently regained control of the strategic town of Bariire in the Lower Shabelle region (south) from the Al Shabab terrorist group.
Since 2007, the Al-Qaeda-linked group has waged deadly attacks targeting government forces and civilians across Somalia.
Abdi Ali said the legal documents that were signed "pave the way for expanding bilateral cooperation across various fields and open new horizons for mutual growth and prosperity while renewing the commitment to strengthen diplomatic coordination and consultation at the global level, whether on regional or international platforms."
He added that the deep-rooted and historic ties between the two countries provide “a solid foundation for building a dynamic and ambitious partnership for the future.”