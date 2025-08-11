Algeria and Somalia have announced the creation of a joint governmental committee for economic cooperation and the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations, according to media reports.

It came at the end of talks, on Sunday, between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and his Somali counterpart, Abdelsalam Abdi Ali, who is visiting Algeria.

Algeria’s official news agency said Attaf indicated that both countries "agreed on the need to strengthen the institutional framework for bilateral cooperation, as well as on the importance of enriching the legal framework governing their relations."

"Today, we began to put this into practice by signing legal texts aimed primarily at establishing a joint governmental committee focused on economic cooperation, creating a mechanism for political consultations, and encouraging cooperation in the training of diplomats," he said.

Bilateral cooperation

Attaf said Algeria and Somalia agreed to "define the areas of bilateral cooperation based on the developmental needs and priorities of both countries, such as agriculture, higher education, and other vital sectors."

He underlined Algeria’s desire to "enhance the historical ties that bind the two countries politically, economically, and even on a humanitarian level by boosting cooperation in vocational training and higher education."

Both sides expressed "satisfaction with the high level of coordination between them as they serve their terms as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council," according to Attaf.

Rebuilding institutions

The two countries are holding non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council - Algeria since January 1, 2024, which runs until Dec. 31, 2025, while Somalia began its term on January 1, 2025, and will serve until December 31, 2026.