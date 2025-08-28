WORLD
The White House has said that President Donald Trump "was not happy" when he learned that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight,
US President Donald Trump says he is "not happy" with Russia's deadly missile attacks on Ukraine. / Photo: AP
August 28, 2025

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump "was not happy" when he learned that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight.

The Russian attacks killed at least 15 people and damaging buildings, including the British Council in Kiev.

"He (Trump) was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The press secretary added that Trump will make an additional statement on the situation later on Thursday.

SOURCE:Reuters
