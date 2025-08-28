August 28, 2025
The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump "was not happy" when he learned that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight.
The Russian attacks killed at least 15 people and damaging buildings, including the British Council in Kiev.
"He (Trump) was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
The press secretary added that Trump will make an additional statement on the situation later on Thursday.
SOURCE:Reuters