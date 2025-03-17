Out of 54 African national teams, about 31 are currently coached by African managers, signaling a fundamental change in the sport's landscape, industry experts and football coaches observe.

For decades, African football was largely shaped by foreign coaches, primarily from Europe. National federations believed that success required experienced foreign managers. African coaches were seen as assistants with their roles limited to backroom duties.

The current rise in the signing of African coaches comes as national teams across the continent are locked in a fierce battle for coveted World Cup qualification spots, igniting passionate sporting rivalries.

This week Nigeria will face-off Rwanda in Group C for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Morrocco go head-to-head against Niger and Tanzania.

Stakeholders such as Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, say national football federations are realising that local managers bring something foreign coaches often lack: a deep connection to the culture, players, and national identity.

“They understand the players and the mentality. An African coach knows what it means to wear the shirt and fight for the flag. That is priceless,” Eto told CAF media.

According to former Senegalese star, now coach, Pape Thiaw, this connection, coupled with the credibility earned from successful playing careers, is proving to be a winning formula.

"When you've shared the same locker rooms, faced the same pressures, there's an immediate respect. It's not just about tactics; it's about shared experience," Thaw says.

The success of coaches like Emerse Faé, who recently led Côte d'Ivoire to AFCON glory, is also fuelling this momentum.

Fae famously declared after winning the AFCON tournament last year: "We've proven we can compete; we can win!"

Former Zambian FA President Kalusha Bwalya also highlights the strategic shift: "We're moving away from short-term fixes to long-term investments. This is about building sustainable success with coaches who understand our footballing culture."

Today, many of Africa’s top footballing nations have embraced local leadership. Pape Thiaw has replaced Aliou Cissé as Senegal’s head coach. Mohamed Kallon, a former Inter Milan player, now leads Sierra Leone. Malian Eric Chelle is in charge of Nigeria, a footballing giant that traditionally looked to foreign coaches.

South African legend Benni McCarthy was recently appointed the coach of Kenya, and his compatriot Morena Ramoreboli is in charge of the Botswana national team, while Aliou Cisse has taken the job of the Libya senior national team coach.

Former Ghana captain James Kwesi Appiah is in charge of Sudan, while Otto Addo, the former Black Stars winger, is in charge of his own national team.

Collin Benjamin of Namibia, Togolese Dare Nibombe, Egypt legend Hossam Hassan, Tunisia's Sami Trabelsi and Leslie Notsi of Lesotho are all head coaches of their respective national teams, while former Morocco goalkeeper Badou Ezaki is the coach of Niger.

Even nations that once relied exclusively on European tacticians, such as Cameroon, are now trusting local talent. Marc Brys’ appointment in Cameroon is an exception rather than the rule.

While European coaches will remain a part of the landscape, the paradigm has shifted.

Observers say the rise of African coaches is not merely a trend; it's a declaration that African football is ready to define its own destiny, with homegrown talent leading the charge.