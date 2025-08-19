People carrying out humanitarian work around the world are being killed in unprecedented numbers while funding collapses leaving millions of civilians at risk, the UN and aid agencies have said as they marked the World Humanitarian Day.

Sudan has become one of the deadliest for aid workers anywhere in the world with more than 120 humanitarian workers killed since civil war broke out in April 2023, according to the UN.

"Their deaths are a stain on our collective conscience and a stark reminder of the growing dangers faced by those who deliver life-saving aid," Luca Renda, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Aid Worker Security Database, violence against aid workers increased in 21 countries in 2024 compared with the previous year, with government forces and affiliates the most common perpetrators.

In Africa, the highest number of major attacks were in Sudan with 64, South Sudan with 47, Nigeria with 31 and DR Congo with 27, the database reported.

As for killings, Sudan, where a civil war is still raging, was second to Gaza and the West Bank with 60 aid workers losing their lives in 2024.

A record 383 aid workers were killed worldwide in 2024, the United Nations said, with state actors being the most common perpetrators of the killings. The figure was up by a third compared to the year before.

“I can safely say that we haven't seen such a worrying trend as we are seeing now. We see the whole humanitarian system close to collapse if there is no consensus about protecting it and supporting it,” Raquel Ayora, General Director of MSF Spain, told TRT Afrika, citing the killing of MSF staff members during Ethiopia's civil war in 2021 and Israel's atrocities in Gaza.