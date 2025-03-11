ARTS & CULTURE
Jamaican musician Cocoa Tea of '18 and Over' hit song dies at 65
Jamaican musician Cocoa Tea, who gained international fame through his hit song "Young Lover" also known as "18 and Over", has died at the age of 65 after an illness.
March 11, 2025

Cocoa Tea, a celebrated reggae singer and songwriter, has died. He was 65.

"I extend condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Calvin George Scott, affectionately known as Cocoa Tea," Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"His smooth vocals and compelling lyrics gave us timeless classics like 'Rocking Dolly' and 'I Lost My Sonia,' songs that have become anthems in our cultural landscape," Holness wrote.

His wife, Malvia Scott, confirmed to the Jamaica Gleaner, the country's paper of record, that the singer had died following a cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Battle with disease

Born in the Rocky Point neighbourhood of Clarendon, Jamaica, Scott rose to popularity on the island first before his fame began growing internationally in the '90s. Known for songs like "Lost My Sonia", "Rocking Dolly" and "Young Lover" also known as "18 and Over", his signature sounds blended breezy slow-grooving vocals with socially conscious lyricism.

Fifty years later, 'The Harder They Come' remains a touchstone moment for Jamaica and reggae

He was first diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, which worsened when he began battling pneumonia six months ago, his wife told the Gleaner.

"He was definitely very brave," Malvia Scott told the outlet. "He was positive throughout it all. About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said 'I am always worried.' He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right. He was always very hopeful."

Beacon of kindness and generosity

That positive outlook could be seen throughout his discography as he leaned heavily on themes of love and peace − both also important tenets to Rastafarianism, a religion he joined in 1985.

"Beyond his musical genius, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity, consistently uplifting the less fortunate and embodying the warmth of our nation," Holness said in his statement.

"Cocoa Tea's influence extended beyond our shores, touching hearts worldwide and solidifying Jamaica's place on the global musical stage."

SOURCE:Reuters
