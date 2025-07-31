South Africa is preparing a last-minute "enhanced" trade proposal at the urging of US officials in hopes of avoiding a 30% tariff which kicks in on Friday, its trade minister said on Thursday.

South Africa initially submitted a proposed trade deal to President Donald Trump's administration in May and revised it in June, but received no response.

"We're having to navigate a last-minute proposal that's enhanced from the proposal that we had initially given," Trade Minister Parks Tau said on South Africa's 702 radio, adding: "And to tell the truth, it's wait and see."

The countdown to the August 1 deadline has stirred fear and uncertainty in South Africa, where the central bank governor has estimated a 30% US tariff would put 100,000 jobs at risk, with the agriculture and automotive sectors hit hardest.

'Enhanced proposal'