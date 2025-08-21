Nigerian sets record with longest-ever radio talk show
George Iniabasi Essien, also known as Mighty George, stayed on air for 105 hours.
August 21, 2025

A Nigerian radio presenter has set a new world record by hosting the longest-ever radio show.

George Iniabasi Essien, known to his listeners as "Mighty George", stayed on air for 105 hours, the Guinness World Records has confirmed.

He hosted the show on Comfort 95.1 FM in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, between 27 April and 1 May.

The 43-year old earned five minutes of rest for every hour he hosted his talk show.

"I wanted to celebrate 20 years in radio and put Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria on the world map. This is the first individual record set in Akwa Ibom State and the first Nigerian broadcasting/radio record." he told Guinness World Records.

“I felt an indescribable joy, fulfilment, and sense of achievement (when I broke the record), especially as the first successful individual attempt in the state.”

George is the head of programmes at Comfort FM, and also works as a voice actor and is the stadium announcer for the national team of Nigeria.

He’s been at Comfort FM for eight years and hosts the "Comfort Breakfast Fiesta" from 5 am to 10 am as well as some sports shows and formulating the rest of the programmes on the station.

During the record breaking feat, George interviewed a variety of people about their lives and careers. He welcomed 80 guests into the studio and chatted with a further 20 over the phone.

They covered everything from sports and fashion to politics, governance and current affairs.

He originally planned to keep his show going for 90 hours, but kept going for 105, until mental and physical exhaustion brought him to a halt.

George said he faced a lot of difficulties during his attempt. He combated technical issues, discomfort, guests becoming unavailable and even an intruder threatening to derail his whole attempt.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
