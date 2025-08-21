A Nigerian radio presenter has set a new world record by hosting the longest-ever radio show.

George Iniabasi Essien, known to his listeners as "Mighty George", stayed on air for 105 hours, the Guinness World Records has confirmed.

He hosted the show on Comfort 95.1 FM in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, between 27 April and 1 May.

The 43-year old earned five minutes of rest for every hour he hosted his talk show.

"I wanted to celebrate 20 years in radio and put Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria on the world map. This is the first individual record set in Akwa Ibom State and the first Nigerian broadcasting/radio record." he told Guinness World Records.

“I felt an indescribable joy, fulfilment, and sense of achievement (when I broke the record), especially as the first successful individual attempt in the state.”