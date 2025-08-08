Bayern Munich has said it will end a sponsorship promoting tourism in Rwanda.

Bayern on Friday announced its partnership with the African nation, initially signed in 2023 and set to run until 2028, would shift to focus on a youth academy.

"The new arrangement transitions away from a commercial sponsorship to a dedicated partnership focusing on football development in Rwanda through the expansion of the FC Bayern Youth Academy in Kigali," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement.

The statement did not expressly mention the underlying reasons for the shift.

In February, Bayern fans held up a banner at a home game saying the deal "betrayed the values" of the club.