Bayern Munich has said it will end a sponsorship promoting tourism in Rwanda.
Bayern on Friday announced its partnership with the African nation, initially signed in 2023 and set to run until 2028, would shift to focus on a youth academy.
"The new arrangement transitions away from a commercial sponsorship to a dedicated partnership focusing on football development in Rwanda through the expansion of the FC Bayern Youth Academy in Kigali," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement.
The statement did not expressly mention the underlying reasons for the shift.
In February, Bayern fans held up a banner at a home game saying the deal "betrayed the values" of the club.
The Rwandan government has been accused of supporting rebels fighting against government forces in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kigali denies the accusations.
At the beginning of 2025, violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo intensified. The UN estimates thousands have died in the unrest.
The deal included 'Visit Rwanda' advertising at Bayern's 75,000-seat Allianz Arena home ground and replaced a deal with Qatar, which was criticised by the club's supporters.
Premier League side Arsenal and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain also have similar sponsorship deals with Rwanda.