Burkina Faso's Traore seeks 'exponential' growth in ties with Russia
Ibrahim Traore urges stronger trade and tech cooperation and praises Russia’s international role despite Western sanctions.
Burkina Faso leader Ibrahim Traore with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the parade marking WW2 victory anniversary in Moscow. / Reuters
May 11, 2025

Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore says he wants his country’s relations with Russia to grow “exponentially” and expand into new areas of cooperation.

“We would like cooperation between us to develop exponentially and take on new forms,” Traore said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

He also emphasised the need for technological support and knowledge exchange from Russia.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us. And the main thing you can help us with is exchange, in order to transfer technology, experience,” Traore added at the Kremlin.

Russia’s humanitarian support

Putin, for his part, pointed to the growing — though still modest — volume of trade between the two countries.

“It is still increasing, and this is a good trend. We need to work together to further strengthen economic ties and diversify mutual trade,” he said.

The Russian president also noted his country’s continuing humanitarian support to Burkina Faso, despite international sanctions.

“Last year, we sent you 25,000 tonnes of wheat free of charge, and this month a large consignment of other food products will arrive in Ouagadougou,” he said.

Traore, highlighting Moscow’s role on the world stage, said: “Despite all the sanctions that have been imposed on the Russian Federation by some states, Russia occupies a prominent place in the international arena, and we take this into account.”

Traore and several other African leaders arrived in Moscow on May 8 and attended the Victory Parade on Red Square the following day, as part of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

SOURCE:AA
