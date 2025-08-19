WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza aid tops 100,000 tonnes as Türkiye vows to sustain lifeline under Israeli blockade
The Communications Directorate says aid deliveries include field hospitals, ambulances, food, shelter, and $15 million in financial support for civilians trapped under blockade.
Gaza aid tops 100,000 tonnes as Türkiye vows to sustain lifeline under Israeli blockade
Türkiye has sent over 101,000 tons of aid, along with $15 million in financial support, since the escalation in late 2023. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
August 19, 2025

Türkiye has detailed the scope of its humanitarian assistance to Gaza, saying it has dispatched relief through 16 ships and 14 aircraft since Israel’s military aggression began in October 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Communications Directorate said the effort reflects President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, under which Türkiye has sought to be “the voice of Gaza on every international platform” while continuing to send urgent aid to civilians under siege. 

Gaza has long been under blockade, and since October 7, 2023, its population has faced escalating hunger and deprivation amid Israeli bombardments.

The directorate said Türkiye has worked intensively “to stand by the innocent people of Gaza left to die from famine and hunger.” 

Since the escalation began, Türkiye has sent over 101,000 tonnes of aid, along with $15 million in financial support.

RELATEDTRT Global - 'Gaza has no time to lose': Erdogan calls for urgent action to prevent total humanitarian collapse
Recommended

Türkiye’s continued assistance

The shipments have included large-scale deliveries of food, flour, and drinking water, as well as clothing and even toy sets for children. 

Medical relief has been a key component: Türkiye sent eight field hospitals, 53 ambulances, and nearly 250 tonnes of medical supplies, while also transferring 430 patients and 450 companions to Türkiye for treatment.

Additional aid has included hundreds of thousands of hygiene kits, thousands of tents and sleeping bags, and more than 1,400 generators, along with mobile kitchens and other technical support.

The directorate stressed that Türkiye would continue to provide humanitarian assistance “by every possible means,” even as access to Gaza remains fraught under Israel’s blockade.

RELATEDTRT Global - Tens of thousands rally in Istanbul to protest Israel's genocide, forced starvation in Gaza
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Benin bus accident death toll climbs to 37
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza under military control is unacceptable: Erdogan
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
Nigeria mosque attack: Death toll climbs to 30
Microsoft workers stage protest at headquarters over Israel military contracts
Kenya expects faster growth despite Trump tariffs - Ruto
Japan touts trade and investment at summit with African leaders
Türkiye intensifies efforts towards 'united and unified Libya'
Trump calls Netanyahu 'war hero' despite ICC arrest warrant over Gaza war crimes
Türkiye’s massive aid operations in Gaza: listed
South Africa arrests former owner of world's largest rhino farm for trafficking
Protesters demand reparations from TotalEnergies for ‘ecological damage’ in Africa
Trump says Ukraine deal would help him 'get to heaven'
Nigerian court to rule on bail for deadly church attack suspects on September 10
Ethiopia's foreign direct investment increases ahead of bond restructuring
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us