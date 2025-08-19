Türkiye has detailed the scope of its humanitarian assistance to Gaza, saying it has dispatched relief through 16 ships and 14 aircraft since Israel’s military aggression began in October 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Communications Directorate said the effort reflects President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, under which Türkiye has sought to be “the voice of Gaza on every international platform” while continuing to send urgent aid to civilians under siege.

Gaza has long been under blockade, and since October 7, 2023, its population has faced escalating hunger and deprivation amid Israeli bombardments.

The directorate said Türkiye has worked intensively “to stand by the innocent people of Gaza left to die from famine and hunger.”

Since the escalation began, Türkiye has sent over 101,000 tonnes of aid, along with $15 million in financial support.