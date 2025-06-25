Burundi has commissioned the first phase of a $320 million hydropower project financed by lenders including the African Development Bank, according to a statement.

Only 6% of the 13 million population have access to power in Burundi, whose generation capacity is roughly 40 megawatts, according to the African Development Bank.

The new project, with a combined generation capacity of 49.5 megawatts, involves two plants – Jiji and Mulembwe – developed on two small rivers in southern Burundi.

Jiji was commissioned on Wednesday, while Mulembwe will be brought online in a few months, according to a joint statement issued by the lenders, who also include the European Union.

Boost to electricity access, production

"This new capacity will not only improve access to electricity for thousands of people, but will also boost productivity in key sectors such as health, education, agribusiness and ICT," said the statement.

Edward Claessen, the European Investment Bank's head of regional hub for East Africa, was quoted as saying the project was part of the EU's strategy to develop clean and sustainable energy infrastructure in Africa to boost decarbonisation efforts.