US President Donald Trump has called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial to be cancelled or pardoned, describing the case as a "witch hunt."

"Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

He referred to Netanyahu as Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister", saying he was shocked to learn that Netanyahu is expected in court on Monday, despite the country facing heightened tensions with Iran.

"I was shocked to hear that Israel, which just experienced one of its greatest moments, continues its ridiculous campaign against its prime minister," Trump wrote.

"There is no one I know who could have worked more effectively with a US president than Netanyahu."

Trump added that while the United States had "saved" Israel during the recent conflict with Iran, "now it will be Israel's turn to save Netanyahu."

He characterised Netanyahu as Israel's most courageous and capable leader.

Bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Trump's remarks mark a noticeable shift — or at least a public acknowledgement — of improved ties between the two men, after reports of serious tension in recent years.

Previous disagreements reportedly stemmed from several issues, including the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the relationship with Iran before the latest escalation.

Analysts said the strain became especially clear during Trump's recent Middle East tour, which notably excluded Israel — a first for a US president.

In the days leading up to that visit, Trump negotiated a ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis without demanding they halt strikes on Israeli targets.

He also approved direct talks with Hamas, during which his team reportedly agreed to facilitate urgent humanitarian aid into Gaza in exchange for the release of a US-Israeli dual national.

Netanyahu's trial — on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — has been ongoing since 2020.

The trial has been delayed many times since then, with Netanyahu managing postponements due to Gaza genocide and later conflict in Lebanon.

In a first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

Two other cases allege that Netanyahu attempted to negotiate more favourable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

He denies all wrongdoing.

US complicity

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where Palestinians have documented 56,000 fatalities, mostly women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.

Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and wars in neighbouring countries.

Despite senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.