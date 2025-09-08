WAR ON GAZA
Spanish boats join Flotilla in Tunisia aiming to break Israeli blockade of Gaza
Flotilla aims to ''break Israeli blockade and create humanitarian corridors,'' spokesman says.
The Flotilla is in solidarity with Palestinians who are struggling to survive under Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. / Others
September 8, 2025

Spanish boats arrived in Tunisia on Sunday to take part in an international flotilla heading to Gaza to break Israel’s blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona on August 22 and is set to sail from Tunisia toward Gaza on Wednesday.

“We are here to support the same cause and to denounce decades of genocide by the occupying state,” Diego Elvira, a spokesman for the Spanish delegation, told a press conference at Sidi Bou Said Port in the capital Tunis.

Elvira said the Global Sumud Flotilla’s mission is “breaking the (Israeli) blockade and creating a humanitarian corridor.”

‘Challenges and storms’

“We came here (Tunisia) after seven days of sailing from Spain. We faced many challenges and many storms, but none of this compares to what we will face on our next journey, and all that we endure does not compare to a single day of what the Palestinian people endure,” he said.

Roughly 150 activists, among them Tunisians, Turkish citizens and campaigners from across Europe, Africa and Asia, are participating in the initiative.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona on August 22, followed by another group that departed the Italian port of Genoa last week.

Organisers say the mission aims to draw attention to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where international monitors declared famine in the north last month.

Israel has sealed the enclave since March, allowing in only limited supplies while its forces continue to attack Palestinians waiting for food deliveries.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case, brought by South Africa, at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
