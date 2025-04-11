SPORTS
2 min read
Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah commits future to Liverpool with new contract
Mohamed Salah in spectacular form this season, helping push the club to the cusp of their 20th league title
Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah commits future to Liverpool with new contract
Salah has scored 27 goals and 17 assists in this season’s Premier League. / Others
April 11, 2025

Egyptian and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract to extend his eight-year stay at Anfield, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before, also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," Salah said in a statement.

"It's great; I had my best years here. I played eight years; hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

"I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us, and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies."

Analysts agree it's a major boost for Liverpool with Salah in spectacular form this season, helping push the club to the cusp of their 20th league title.

The Egyptian international has scored 27 goals and 17 assists in this season’s Premier League.

Salah has won a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup at Liverpool.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us