Egyptian and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract to extend his eight-year stay at Anfield, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before, also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," Salah said in a statement.

"It's great; I had my best years here. I played eight years; hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

"I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us, and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies."

Analysts agree it's a major boost for Liverpool with Salah in spectacular form this season, helping push the club to the cusp of their 20th league title.

The Egyptian international has scored 27 goals and 17 assists in this season’s Premier League.

Salah has won a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup at Liverpool.