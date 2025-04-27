AFRICA
Boko Haram terrorists kill 12 people in northeast Nigeria
Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least 12 people in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno.
Boko Haram terrorists have persistently caused security threat in Nigeria, especially in the northern part of the West African country. / Photo: Getty Images
April 27, 2025

At least 12 people of Nigeria's Bokko Ghide community, including two vigilantes, were killed on Saturday by Boko Haram terrorists in the Gwoza local government area of the northeastern Borno State, a local leader confirmed to Anadolu on Sunday.

Gwoza Emir Mohammed Timta, the traditional and Islamic leader of the area, confirmed the incident to Anadolu on Sunday morning.

While two local vigilantes were ambushed and killed along the Kirawa road under the Pulka district, ten other victims were civilians who went into the bush in search of firewood for cooking.

"Though we have buried the victims, others who sustained varying degrees of injuries are receiving medical treatment in Maiduguri," Timta said. "People are now scared to visit their farmlands, and it is time for land preparation ahead of rainfall."

Terrorists regrouping

The attacks came barely 48 after President Bola Tinubu sent Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, and other top military commanders to assess the security situation in Borno State after Governor Babagana Zulum raised alarm that terrorists are regrouping and becoming more deadly in the Lake Chad region.

SOURCE:AA
