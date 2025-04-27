AFRICA
Algeria landslide kills four people, injures 13 others
Four people have been killed and 13 others injured after landslide hits western Algeria's coastal city of Oran.
Algerian authorities say the death toll and the data of injured victims is "final." / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2025

Four people have died and 13 others injured in a landslide in Algeria's western coastal city of Oran, authorities said on Sunday.

The landslide occurred late on Saturday in the city's Hai Essanouber district, the civil defence agency said.

It said the four "deceased were between five and 43 years old", and that "13 other victims, aged between 12 and 75, suffered various injuries."

Authorities did not comment on the reasons behind the landslide, which the interior ministry said "caused the collapse of five tin houses."

With no one still missing from the landslide, the ministry said the death toll was "final."

SOURCE:AFP
