Kenya Airways flight to Tanzania returns to Nairobi over 'medical emergency'
A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Tanzania's commercial city Dar es Salaam returned to the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Sunday following a mid-air "medical emergency."
Kenya Airways said the medical emergency was properly dealt with before its aircraft was cleared for takeoff to Dar es Salaam from Nairobi on April 27, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2025

A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Tanzania's commercial city Dar es Salaam returned to the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Sunday following a mid-air "medical emergency."

Kenya's Nation newspaper reported on Sunday that a "hazardous" chemical was leaking from the aircraft's cargo compartment.

KQ, through a statement dated April 27, 2025, said it was "confirming" that at 1:40pm local time (10:40 GMT), its flight, KQ484, "operating from Nairobi (NBO) to Dar es Salaam (DAR), returned to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) shortly after departure due to a medical emergency."

Upon landing at JKIA, medical personnel received the aircraft and necessary health and safety protocols "adhered to", KQ said in its statement.

Cleared for takeoff

"Passengers were briefed and provided with guidance in line with health and safety regulations. Upon attending to the emergency, the flight was cleared for takeoff to Dar es Salaam at 3:54pm (12:54 GMT)," KQ added.

The airline further apologised to its passengers for the "inconvenience caused."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
