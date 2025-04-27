Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Sunday that his country has entered direct talks with the United States to seek a reduction in the 18% tariff imposed on Zimbabwean exports.

Ncube said discussions have been held with officials from the US Treasury and Capitol Hill, aimed at advocating for a lower tariff structure to improve Zimbabwe's trade competitiveness.

"There have been fruitful discussions, we managed to meet with officials within the US government in Treasury and Capitol Hill to try and make sure they understand what we are trying to do as we try to develop our economy," Ncube was quoted by local press on Sunday.

He said the southern African nation remains keen on improving economic relations with the US, noting that negotiating a new tariff regime is a key step toward that goal.

Reciprocal tariffs

Two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump announced a three-month pause on some new reciprocal tariffs imposed in early April, with the exception of China, while the minimum 10% tariff introduced on April 5 remains in effect on goods from all countries including Zimbabwe.