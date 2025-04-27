Namibia's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has relieved arrested Agriculture Minister Mac-Albert Hengari of his duties.

"By virtue of the powers vested in the President by Article 32(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has relieved Hon. Dr. Mac-Albert Hengari of his duties as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform," the Southern African country's presidency said in a statement on X on Sunday.

Hengari's sacking takes effect from April 23 when he "should have tendered his resignation," the statement said, adding that he was also removed from parliament.

Hengari, appointed in March, was arrested on Saturday, and is facing investigation into multiple charges, including rape, gender-based violence, and kidnapping, according to local broadcaster NBC.