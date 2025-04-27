AFRICA
2 min read
Niger's soldiers killed, suspects detained
At least twelve Niger's soldiers have been killed in an attack near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.
Niger's soldiers killed, suspects detained
The attack on Niger's soldiers was the latest as insecurity in the Sahel continues to claim lives. / Reuters
April 27, 2025

Twelve Nigerien soldiers have been killed in an attack in the west of the country and two suspects have been arrested, the army said in a statement.

The attack took place on Friday near the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, epicentre of an insurgency in West Africa linked to al Qaeda and Daesh.

Armed terrorists launched a "surprise offensive" on a military unit out on a mission about 10 km (six miles) north of the village of Sakoira, the statement said on Saturday.

It did not elaborate on the likely identity of the assailants but last month Niger blamed the EIGS group, a Daesh affiliate, for an attack on a mosque near the tri-border area in which at least 44 civilians were killed.

TRT Global - Niger withdraws from Lake Chad Multinational Joint Task Force

Niger has repeatedly accused Nigeria of supporting foreign forces in a bid to destabilise it, which Abuja denies.

🔗

The Sahel insurgency spun out of a Tuareg rebellion in northern Mali in 2012 and later spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger before reaching the north of coastal West African countries such as Benin.

Hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions displaced as militants attack villages, military and police posts and army convoys.

The failure of governments to restore security contributed to two coups in Mali, two in Burkina Faso and one in Niger between 2020 and 2023. All three remain under military rule.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us