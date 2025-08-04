Yahya Habil

In September 2024, Burkina Faso signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation in order to deepen cooperation in nuclear research and training.

This agreement signaled new, nuclear aims held by Burkina Faso, marking an unprecedented step for the country.

This is the same country which underwent a military coup in 2022, and saw the toppling of its then Western-backed government, which ultimately resulted in the eviction of the French military bases that were stationed there.

Thus, Burkina Faso’s novel aims are no coincidence, as its anti-imperialist stance pushes it to seek more political freedom away from Western influence.

Burkina Faso knows very well that one of the ways through which it can stand up to Western influence is boasting sufficient and deterrent military strength.

However, just as it can see nowadays what befell Iran, Burkina Faso knows or at least should know that pursuing such a nuclear programme will not be a walk in the park.

In fact, if there is anything Burkina Faso and all African nations can learn from the recent conflict surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme, it is that the West and its allies will do anything to prevent a Third World nation from pursuing a nuclear programme.

Existential threat?

The Iranian nuclear programme has been a prime example for this. Iran has always insisted that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and not for weapons.

However, Israel, the United States, and by extension the entirety of the West, have been very insistent on ridding Iran of its nuclear programme and ambitions.

This is not because of their public claims that “Iran is the number-one state sponsor of global terrorism” and that it pursues a nuclear weapon agenda.

It is actually due to the fact that Iran is a Middle Eastern Islamic nation, which is only around a thousand kilometres away from Israel.

Allowing Iran to advance its nuclear programme and eventually develop a nuclear weapon would, in Western eyes, pose a potential, existential threat to Israel.

One might wonder what this has to do with Burkina Faso and African nuclear ambitions.

After all, Burkina Faso is nowhere near Israel. In addition, one might add that proximity to Israel is the only reason hampering Iran’s nuclear ambitions, as Iran being an Islamic or ‘Third World’ nation cannot be a factor since Pakistan, another Islamic and ‘Third World’ nation, is believed to possess even more nuclear warheads than Israel itself!

However, leaning on the Pakistani case as a counter argument makes for a weak one. This is because the Pakistani case is a very unique one.