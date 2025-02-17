By Staff Reporter

Saidu Abdulrahman, a 28-year-old photographer from Nigeria's Yobe State, has officially been crowned the Guinness World Records (GWR) holder for the most head shot photographs taken in a single hour.

Abdulrahman captured an astounding 897 head shots in just 60 minutes in September 2024, shattering the previous record of 500.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce that I have officially been recognised as a Guinness World Records title holder for the most head shot photographs taken in one hour!" Abdulrahman exclaimed in a post on Facebook platform.

Abdulrahaman attempted the record in an effort to create awareness of photography in Nigeria, GWR said in a statement.

Year-long preparations

The record-breaking feat took place in Potiskum, Yobe State, and was witnessed by local officials, students and enthusiastic supporters.

The event marked the culmination of a year-long preparation by Abdulrahman.

Though the event was held in September, Abdulrahman only recently received official confirmation from Guinness World Records via email.

He was presented with a certificate and badge.

"Receiving my Guinness World Records certificate is a moment of immense pride and gratitude. It represents not only my dedication and hard work but also the unwavering support of my family, friends, mentors, and all well-wishers who stood by me," Abdulrahman shared.

He dedicated his achievement to all Nigerians, emphasising that determination can lead to global recognition.

'Not just mine'

"With a record-breaking 897 pictures shot in just 60 minutes, this achievement is not just mine alone; it belongs to every Nigerian who believed in me, supported me, and cheered me on from start to finish," he said.

"This record is proof that we are capable of achieving greatness on the global stage.”

Abdulrahman's success story is a testament to the vibrant energy and drive of Nigerians seeking global recognition.