Mali began construction of a new Russia-backed gold refinery on Monday, which the West African country's military leader said would take it closer to asserting control over its natural resources.

The 200-tonne capacity facility, in which Mali has a controlling stake, will be built in partnership with Russia's Yadran Group and a Swiss investment company.

Mali's interim president General Assimi Goita said last year that all mining companies will be required to process their gold domestically under a revised mining code, without providing a deadline.

That reflects a broader regional shift extending across the Sahel, where Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso have also revised mining codes to mandate local processing, adding value to their exports and boosting the economic benefits of their resources.

Deprived of 'substantial revenues'

"Since 1980, Mali’s gold has been exported for refining and sale to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Switzerland," Goita said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant in Senou, outside the capital Bamako.

"This deprives our country of substantial revenues that could be used for the development of its economy."

The government has not provided a deadline for the plant's completion. Once fully operational, it will process all gold produced in Mali into dore bars before it is exported, with a capacity nearly four times Mali's annual gold production.

Echoing comments from Goita, Yadran President Irek Salikhov said at the ceremony the refinery will become "a regional centre for processing gold extracted not only in Mali, but also in neighbouring countries — like Burkina Faso".

Lack of functional gold refinery

West Africa is a major gold producer, but lacks a functional and globally certified gold refinery despite attempts to create one including by Ghana, the continent's top gold producer.

The refinery is part of Goita's sweeping mining reforms introduced since the military leader seized power in 2021 and severed relations with Western partners. Mali's revised mining code, like those of neighbours Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso, has rattled investors.

This month, a Malian court put Canadian miner Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex under temporary state control, escalating an ongoing dispute over Mali's tax claims.

Goita said the refinery would enable Mali to better track its gold production and exports. Like many African countries, it loses billions of US dollars to gold smuggling due to the absence of certified gold refineries and traceability programmes.