Nairobi resident Dyko Mwinyi's life is a whirligig of work that would exhaust most people.

He produces television programmes by day, has started a small business raising chickens and selling eggs, and on weekends, works as an independent wedding videographer for a small fee.

"I can be so busy sometimes that I forget to eat or sleep. If I am called to work on a weekend, and even if I need my day off, I can't refuse, because how else will I earn a living? My salary only covers my house rent in the city," he tells TRT Afrika.

Mwinyi, a writer and film professional with over a dozen years in the field, represents the new reality crushing the dreams of Generation X parents who believed education would guarantee their children's financial independence.

Those parents emerged from colonialism into expanding industries that promised jobs for the educated. The formula seemed simple: better education equals better job equals financial security.

"Thank God, I studied and even got a job soon after graduation," says Mwinyi. "My job earned me enough for the first few years, but the economy changed. Inflation spiked, and I could no longer rely on my salary to meet my needs."

Bridging the gap

The disconnect is stark. While Kenya's economy has grown, salaries have seemingly flatlined.

"The salary I was employed with, despite being increased a little here and there over the years, has not kept up with the cost of living. My monthly budget five years ago cannot even provide for my basic needs right now. I had to find a way to earn extra income. I had to find a side hustle," says Mwinyi.

Indeed, the phrase "side hustle" has become Kenya's economic anthem, describing the supplementary businesses that keep millions afloat as the tidal wave of inflation lashes households.

Juliet Akinyi embodies hustle at its most basic level. Employed as a cleaner and tea girl at a local bank, she transforms her off-hours into income.

"I don't have much education, so the job I was hired for, although I am very grateful, does not pay much," she wistfully admits. "After regular work, I visit several households to do their laundry, especially on weekends. The extra income covers my daily expenses."

Stark statistics

According to a Geopol survey of Kenyan businesses and the job scenario, 71% of working-age Kenyans run side businesses.

Among those with jobs, 44% earn less than KSh30,000 (approximately US $232) monthly, while only 6% earn more than KSh150,000 ($1,161).

The hustle takes many forms: online work from home, Uber driving, farming, animal husbandry, or running shops with hired help.

Digital opportunities, particularly those discovered during the pandemic, have proven especially attractive to Kenya's workforce.

For Mwinyi, the juggling act is paying off. He is doing well enough now to employ people to ease his punishing routine.

"Initially, it was difficult to rush from one job to another. Business is an investment, and you need to be wary about the pitfalls at all times. But now I have gotten used to it and also learnt how to organise my time. I have hired two young men to assist in managing my businesses. Maybe if I get more successful, I will quit my job," he tells TRT Afrika.

Pandemic as catalyst

The Geopol survey report reveals that 87% of Kenyans want to start a business, either alongside employment or by quitting their jobs.

The pandemic accelerated this shift, opening their eyes to digital opportunities that many continued pursuing even after offices reopened.

The government has taken notice, encouraging self-employment in the private sector to reduce unemployment pressure. Among the 37% of survey respondents classified as unemployed, 91% actively seek work.

But then, employment itself has been redefined. For Kenya's workforce, finding a job is no longer the finish line; it's merely the starting point for building the multiple income streams they need to survive.

The side hustle may not be optional anymore; it's the way to be.