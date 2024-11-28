Mali has acquired new military equipment, including drones from Türkiye, to enhance its fight against armed groups.

Mali’s transitional president, General Assimi Goita, presented the new aerial delivery vehicles to the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in Bamako on Tuesday, through the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, according to the state TV.

These state-of-the-art facilities aim to strengthen the fight against terrorism and enhance national security.

The equipment includes the AKINCI drones, produced by the Turkish company Baykar, known for its TB2.

Top priority

Mali's Minister of Defence, General Sadio Camara, welcomed the development. ‘’With these new aircraft acquired from the national budget, we are taking a new course. They will help strengthen the territorial grid and neutralise threats wherever they are," he said.

"Thanks to the continued listening of the Malian people, the highest authorities have put the return of security to the top of priorities,’’ General Camara added.

The defence minister encouraged the security forces to use the equipment optimally to meet the expectations of the Malian people as the country grapples with frequent deadly attacks by Tuareg-led separatists and various terrorist groups.

Growing ties

A Malian army officer described the aircraft as a "true combat beast’’, and expressed optimism following the delivery of the equipment.

‘’Equipped with optronic balls, AKINCI drone ensures day and night vision, covering the entire national territory," the officer added.

Türkiye's growing ties with the Sahel region, particularly with Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, have led to increased economic and military cooperation.

This comes as countries in the region sever ties with Western powers, including former colonial ruler, France. They often describe Türkiye as a reliable partner.

