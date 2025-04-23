High-resolution satellite images wey people fit see for Google and Apple map services don dey show sensitive Israeli sites, like di Dimona nuclear reactor and Israel attack for Gaza, one report tok on Tuesday.

“Aerial photos of di Dimona Nuclear Research Center, classified military bases, and images from Gaza wey show IDF (army) movement units dey now open for everybody to see” through dis services, na wetin Israel newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, tok.

“Recent posts for X and other platforms show say di resolution of dis images high well-well pass wetin dem dey show before, e reach 0.4 meters,” di report tok.

“Di availability of dis kain high-resolution satellite images for big mapping platforms don turn dem to big open-source intelligence tool for people wey no like Israel, researchers, or even people wey just dey curious. Dis one dey happen because of di changes for global satellite imaging technology and di rules wey guide am,” di report add.

Di Dimona reactor, wey dem build secretly with French help for di late 1950s, na di most important nuclear facility for Israel. Even though Israel dey claim say na for civilian use, one former nuclear technician, Mordechai Vanunu, expose di nuclear weapons programme for 1986, show evidence say dem dey produce nuclear warheads.

Israeli secret service (Mossad) carry Vanunu from Italy for 1988, carry am go Israel secretly, and sentence am to 18 years for prison for treason and espionage. Dem release am for 2004.

For 1997, di US bring one law wey dem call Kyl-Bingaman Amendment, wey stop di collection and sharing of high-resolution satellite images of Israel and di areas wey dem occupy, unless di US government approve am.

Di report tok say that time, most commercial satellite images dey come from American companies, and na Israeli diplomatic efforts for Congress make dem bring di law.

“But di situation don change well-well. By 2017, di US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirm say non-US satellite images don pass di resolution of American satellites,” di newspaper tok.

Dis one make mapping and navigation services fit access high-quality images of Israel from satellites wey no be American, di report add.

Di newspaper also tok say to get high-resolution images of classified sites for Israel, like di Dimona Nuclear Research Center and other strategic bases wey no dey underground, don dey easy for more than three years now.

Satellite images don also capture “Israeli aircraft activity, like F-15s for Gaza and Lebanon, and ground units wey dey move.”

“Dis kain situation no get control. Di Israeli government no fit do much about di publication of dis images by American commercial companies, as long as dem dey follow di Kyl-Bingaman Amendment,” di report tok.

Unlike 1997, di newspaper tok, many global online services now dey offer satellite images for navigation and mapping for commercial use, like mining, agriculture, urban planning, and research.

For 2021, foreign sources report say dem dey do big construction work for Dimona, “something wey no fit happen before,” di newspaper tok, as e highlight di “absurdity of di situation.”

Israel still be di only country for Middle East wey get nuclear weapons, and nobody dey monitor dem, while dem still dey occupy Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories for decades now.

Israel Defense Ministry and military spokesperson no gree talk anything, Yedioth Ahronoth report. Di newspaper tok say e “be like say di government don decide to ignore di problem—a strategy wey no dey work well for di past years to handle security wahala.”

Di report come at di time wey Israel don kill nearly 51,200 Palestinians for Gaza since October 2023, most of dem na women and children.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war for Gaza.