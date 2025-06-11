Senegal national football team don make history on Tuesday as dem become di first African country wey beat England afta dem knack dem 3-1 for friendly match.

Goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly na im give England dia first loss under dia new manager, Thomas Tuchel, afta Harry Kane first score early for di match wey dem play for Nottingham Forest City Ground.

Before dis match, England neva lose to any African team for 21 matches, but Senegal don only lose once from open play since dem lose to England for di 2022 World Cup.

Tuchel, wey dem appoint to help England win major tournament since 1966, don suffer im first loss afta four games in charge.

"We need to see di players under dis kind condition against one of di top 20 teams for di world to sabi better," Tuchel tok.

"We no dey go World Cup next week. Na one year we still get."

Tuchel come make 10 changes for di team, na only Kane remain for di starting lineup. E no even take seven minutes before di Bayern Munich striker score again, as e don dey score for every game since Tuchel take over.

Senegal goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, no fit stop Anthony Gordon shot wey bounce reach Kane hand, as e tap in im 73rd international goal.

England goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, wey dey try impress as Jordan Pickford dey bench, make some fine saves from Sarr and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

But e no fit do anything as Sarr use Kyle Walker mistake take meet Nicolas Jackson cross and fire di ball enter bottom corner.

"E no good enough. We get some moments, but di way we dey play with and without di ball no dey click, we no dey find di right tempo," Kane tok.

"We don lose di aggressive style wey we get before."

Diarra come get plenty space to run pass England defence and slot di ball between Henderson leg to give Senegal di lead afta one hour.

Mendy come redeem himself with fine saves wey stop Bukayo Saka and Morgan Gibbs-White from equalising quick.

England think say dem don equalise late as Jude Bellingham score from corner, but referee cancel di goal because Levi Colwill hand touch di ball before e reach Bellingham.

Senegal come use di chance take seal di win for stoppage time as Sabaly finish one sweet counter-attack.

Di home fans no happy as dem dey boo di team, leaving Tuchel with plenty things to think about before England next match for September.