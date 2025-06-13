Di latest wahala wey dey happen for Middle East don cause kasala for di global market. Israel airstrike for Iran don overshadow di small hope wey US-China trade tok bring, as people dey fear say di matter fit escalate more.

Even though US and China dey try settle dia trade mata, wey be say e dey help stock market small, investors still dey focus on di wahala wey Israel attack for Iran don cause. Di attack don make people dey worry about di risk wey fit follow.

After di attack, di price of Brent oil waka go up. Supply wahala make di price rise reach $76.3 per barrel, wey be di highest since February. As at now, Brent oil dey sell for $73.44 per barrel, wey mean say e don rise by 5.4% as at 0620GMT.

Gold price sef no carry last. Di ounce price of gold rise reach $3,445 on Friday, but e don calm down small to $3,425, wey be 1.1% increase.

For Europe, di stock market no start di day well because of di war wahala. FTSE 100 futures index for UK drop by 0.3%, CAC 40 futures index for France and DAX 40 futures for Germany drop by 1.6%, and FTSE MIB 30 futures for Italy drop by 0.7%.

For Asia, di Nikkei 225 index for Japan fall by 1.2%, Kospi index for South Korea drop by 1.3%, Shanghai Composite index for China drop by 0.7%, and Hang Seng index for Hong Kong drop by 0.8%.

Di Israeli airstrike start around 3 am local time (2330GMT) and dem target military and nuclear facilities, plus residential areas, according to wetin Iranian media tok.

Di Israeli army tok say 200 Israeli planes dey involved for di attack wey happen early Friday. Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, wey be army spokesman, confirm say dem drop 330 munitions during di strike.

Iran no gree carry last, as dem launch over 100 drones go Israel side, and di interception dey ongoing. Di Israeli army also confirm say di strike kill some senior Iranian officials like Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami, and Gholam Ali Rashid, wey be senior commander for di guard.

Both countries don dey prepare for di kind military fight wey fit happen, as Iran dey plan counterattack wey involve ballistic missiles wey go target Israeli territory.