China don promise say dem go comot tariffs for 53 African kontris wey get diplomatic relationship wit dem. Dis move dey take advantage of di trade wahala wey US President Donald Trump tariffs don cause for African kontris.

Di plan na to make di partnership for trade and investment between China and African kontris strong well-well. But Eswatini no dey among, as dem be di only African kontri wey still dey support Taiwan sovereignty.

China talk say dem ready to expand di zero-tariff policy to cover all di tariff lines for di 53 African kontris wey get diplomatic ties wit Beijing. Dis one dey inside joint statement wey China and Africa release on Wednesday for ministerial meeting wey dem hold for Changsha, Hunan province.

Di trade between China and Africa don grow reach 2.1 trillion yuan ($292 billion) for 2024, from di less than 100 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) wey e be for 2000. Na China General Administration of Customs give dis data, wey state-run Global Times publish.

China, African kontris, and di African Union Commission don call US make dem come back to trade talk wey go dey based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit. Dem dey beg make US stop di protectionist tariffs and focus on multilateral dialogue.

Di statement talk say, “We dey call all kontris, especially US, make dem return to di correct way of settling trade wahala through consultation wey go base on equality, respect, and mutual benefit.”

Dis push for equal dialogue dey happen as US trade measures dey cause more tension. For April, Washington impose heavy tariffs on many African kontris like 50% on goods from Lesotho, 47% on Madagascar, 40% on Mauritius, 38% on Botswana, and 31% on South Africa.