Türkiye don show say dem sabi wen e come to technology and defence matter as dem fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, don get big recognition wit one export deal wey dem sign.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announce say dem go sell 48 KAAN jets give Indonesia. Dis na historic agreement wey show say Türkiye dey move forward for defence matter.

Erdogan talk for him social media say, “Under di agreement wey we get wit our friend and brother Indonesia, 48 KAAN jets go dey produce for Türkiye and dem go export am. We go also use Indonesia local industrial skills during di production.”

Dis deal na di result of plenty diplomatic waka between di two countries, and e don change how people dey see Turkish defence products. Dem no be just cheap option again, but dem dey reliable and advanced.

Erdogan talk say, “Dis agreement dey show di power of our local defence industry. I dey congratulate all di people wey work on top dis matter, especially our Defence Industry Agency and TUSAS. I hope say dis partnership go bring better thing for both countries.”

KAAN na di peak of Turkish aerospace engineering. Di jet na fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft wey get better manoeuvrability, low radar signature, and artificial intelligence-driven avionics. E fit perform well for both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) na di company wey dey behind KAAN. Di CEO, Mehmet Demiroglu, explain say di project dey move as dem plan am. Him talk say di second prototype go fly by di end of 2025 or early 2026, and di third one go follow soon after.

Dem plan to start full delivery to Turkish Air Force by late 2028 or early 2029. TUSAS dey target to produce 500 units by 2034, and dis target dey show di confidence wey people get for di jet. Demiroglu talk say, “KAAN na di crown jewel of our national aerospace transformation.”

Di company dey enter new markets and dem wan increase revenue from $3 billion last year to $4.3 billion by 2025. TUSAS don grow to 16,000 workers and dem dey work with big companies like Boeing, Airbus, and Spirit Aerosystems.

Di TF35000 engine wey TEI dey develop na di power behind KAAN. Di CEO of TEI, Mahmut Aksit, talk say di engine dey fully develop with local skills. Di engine fit deliver 35,000 pounds of thrust and e dey very efficient for fuel use.

Aksit talk say, “Dis engine project na more than just engine. E dey build national ecosystem wey go help us for di future.” Di engine go power di 48 KAAN jets wey dem go sell give Indonesia.

Defence analyst, Arda Mevlutoglu, talk say KAAN na fifth-generation combat aircraft wey still dey test. E go dey fully ready by early 2030s and e go become di backbone of Turkish Air Force.

Him talk say di deal wit Indonesia dey show di trust wey people get for Türkiye aerospace sector. KAAN no be just fighter jet, e dey show di strength of di country for defence technology.

KAAN first flight for February 2024 na big milestone. Di name wey dem unveil for di Century of di Future event for 2023 don become symbol of di new defence era for Türkiye.

For di 55th Paris Air Show, Baykar, di leading UAV manufacturer for Türkiye, sign joint venture wit Italy’s Leonardo to develop next-generation unmanned systems. Dis partnership dey show di confidence wey people get for Turkish engineering.

From fighter jets to drones, Türkiye no just dey build weapons, dem dey build sovereign aerospace power, as President Erdogan talk am.