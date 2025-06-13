Israel don launch big attack for Iran, wey don carry dia long-time shadow war enter open fight. Dis kain move fit turn to bigger, more dangerous war for di region.

Di attack wey happen early Friday cause big explosions for Tehran, di capital of Iran. Israel talk say dem dey target Iran nuclear and military facilities. Iranian state media report say di leader of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps and at least four top nuclear scientists don die.

Dis attack from Israel dey happen as tension don high because of Iran nuclear program wey dey move fast, and Israel dey see am as threat to dia existence.

Di Trump administration bin try negotiate make Iran reduce dia uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. But di indirect talks between American and Iranian diplomats no gree move forward. Di attack don push di region enter new and uncertain phase.

Wetin we sabi so far?

Israel attack nuclear sites, kill Revolutionary Guard leader. Israeli leaders talk say di attack na to stop Iran from getting nuclear bomb as di country dey enrich uranium reach level wey near weapons-grade.

Iran don dey talk say dia nuclear program na for peaceful purpose, and US intelligence agencies don talk say Iran no dey actively build weapon.

For video wey announce di military attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk say dem attack Natanz atomic facility, wey be Iran main enrichment site, and dem target di top nuclear scientists for Iran.

Netanyahu still talk say dem target Iran ballistic missile arsenal. Iranian state TV report say di head of Iran Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, don die.

Pipo for Tehran talk say dem hear big explosions. Iranian state TV show video of walls wey scatter, roofs wey dey burn, and windows wey don break for houses across di capital. Dem talk say di explosions don burn Revolutionary Guard headquarters.

Israel don close dia airspace

As dem dey prepare for any revenge, Israel don close dia airspace and dem talk say dem dey call thousands of soldiers to protect dia borders. Netanyahu talk say if dem no stop Iran, di country fit produce nuclear weapon very soon.

But experts talk say e go still take Iran months to build di weapon, even if dem decide to do am. Iran never still show say dem fit make di bomb small enough to put for missile. Iranian officials don dey threaten say dem fit pursue di bomb.

Nuclear weapons

Tension don dey rise over Iran fast nuclear progress and di amount of highly enriched uranium wey dem don gather. Dis one dey happen seven years after President Donald Trump comot US from di 2015 nuclear deal wey Iran get with world powers.

For di first time in 20 years, di atomic watchdog agency don warn Iran say dem no dey follow di nuclear nonproliferation rules wey suppose stop dem from building nuclear weapon.

Iran talk say dem go open new enrichment site and dem go speed up production of 60% highly enriched uranium, wey fit easily reach di 90% level wey dem dey use for nuclear weapons.

Iran nuclear sites don dey cause wahala

Iran get two main enrichment sites: Natanz for central Isfahan province, and Fordow near di Shiite holy city of Qom, about 90 kilometers southwest of Tehran. Both sites dey protected against airstrikes.

Natanz dey underground for Iran Central Plateau, and e don face plenty suspected Israeli sabotage attacks, including di Stuxnet virus wey destroy Iranian centrifuges.

Fordow dey inside mountain and e get anti-aircraft protection. E still get centrifuge cascades, but e no big reach Natanz.

Trump warn Netanyahu

Di Trump administration don dey try negotiate new nuclear deal with Iran. Trump talk say e warn Netanyahu make e no attack Iran nuclear facilities while dem dey do diplomatic talks.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff suppose meet Iranian officials for Oman for di sixth round of negotiations wey suppose start Sunday. But e no clear if di talks go still hold.

Iran dey threaten revenge

Few hours after di attack, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei talk say Israel go face 'serious punishment.'

E talk say di strong hand of di Islamic Republic armed forces no go allow di attack go free. Other Iranian officials still talk say dem go revenge.

State TV show video of Iranians dey shout 'Death to Israel!' and 'Death to America!'

From Washington, Trump talk say US no join for di attack and e warn Iran make dem no attack American interests for di region.