US President Donald Trump don block one Israeli plan wey dem wan use assassinate Iran supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, one senior US official yarn give AFP.

"We find out say di Israelis get plan to hit Iran supreme leader. President Trump no gree, and we tell di Israelis make dem no do am," di US official talk on Sunday, but e no gree make dem call im name.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dodge one question about di report say Trump don tell im country make dem no kill Khamenei.

"I no go talk about dat one," e tell Fox News.

"But wetin I fit talk be say,... we go do wetin we need to do, and I believe say di United States sabi wetin good for dem," e add.

Di talk come as Israel and Iran dey exchange missiles again on Sunday. Dem tell residents make dem find shelter as dem hear boom for Jerusalem, and dem activate aerial defense systems for Tehran.

Attacks and counter-attacks

After many years of wahala and shadow war wey dem dey fight through proxies and secret operations, di latest fight na di first time wey di two countries dey exchange fire like dis. E don make people dey fear say di fight fit long and involve di whole Middle East.

Di fight start on Friday when Israel attack kill top military commanders and nuclear scientists, and dem bomb military bases, nuclear sites, and residential areas for Iran.

Tel Aviv unprovoked attack na wetin start di fight, and Iran come retaliate by striking Israel back.

Di attacks and counter-attacks never stop since dat time.

Netanyahu also hint Fox News say Israel don kill Iran intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi. E talk say dem recently "get di chief intelligence officer and im deputy for Tehran" as dem jets dey raid di capital.

Trump don insist say Washington, wey be strong ally of Israel, "no get hand" for di bombing campaign wey Israel dey do.

Di US President tell ABC News on Sunday say di United States "no dey involved for di military action at dis moment."

E also talk say e go "open" to make im Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin help mediate to settle di fight.