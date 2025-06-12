One Air India plane wey carry 242 passengers don crash for Ahmedabad, di main city for India western Gujarat state, according to wetin di state police tok for media reports.

Di report tok say di flight AI171 bin dey take off from Ahmedabad go London Gatwick when di crash happen.

Di plane crash shortly after e take off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for Ahmedabad on Thursday, na wetin police confirm.

Air India release one short statement wey tok say, “For now, we dey try gather di details and we go share more updates as soon as possible.”

According to di first reports, di plane crash for near Meghani Nagar area for di city, and videos wey dey circulate for social media show thick smoke dey come out from di crash site.

Di plane take off by 1:38 AM local time and e crash into one building near di airport for Ahmedabad by 1:40 PM.

Authorities don start rescue operations, and emergency services don rush go di scene. Even though details still dey limited, sources tok say passengers and crew members dey inside di plane when di accident happen. Officials from di Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) go do full investigation to find out wetin cause di crash.

People wey dey near di airport tok say dem hear one loud explosion before dem see di plane dey come down fast. Di Gujarat government don promise quick action and support for di people wey di incident affect.

“E shock me well well to hear about di Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crash near Ahmedabad airport. I dey pray for di safety of all di passengers and crew,” na wetin Yusuf Pathan, former cricketer and member of di Indian parliament, tok for X.