Nine Chinese people wey dem link to cryptocurrency and romance scam don chop one year for prison for Nigeria for "cyber-terrorism and internet fraud," na wetin di national anti-graft agency tok.

Di court for Lagos, wey be di commercial capital, sentence dem to one year for prison plus fine of one million naira (about $630) each afta dem plead guilty, na wetin Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tok.

Di EFCC accuse di gang say dem dey part of one syndicate wey dey do cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud. Dem catch dem for December for di posh Victoria Island area for Lagos.

Altogether, dem arrest 792 suspects. Officials tok say dem seize mobile phones, computers, laptops, and routers from di Chinese people wen dem arrest dem.

Di nine people first plead say dem no dey guilty for di charges of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud, but later dem change dia plea to guilty, na wetin EFCC yarn for dia statement.

Nigeria don bust plenty hideouts wey dey involved for high-level internet fraud.

Di EFCC don tok before say foreign gangs dey recruit Nigerian accomplices to find victims online through phishing scams. For dis kind scam, attackers dey try deceive people make dem transfer money or give dem sensitive information like password.

Di EFCC tok say di scam dey mostly target Americans, Canadians, Mexicans, and Europeans.