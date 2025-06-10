Di four African teams wey qualify for di new Club World Cup wey go happen for di United States go make plenty money, no matter how dem perform for di 32-team tournament.

As dem don secure dia spots, Al Ahly from Egypt, Esperance from Tunisia, Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco go each collect $9.55 million (€8.4 million) as appearance fee.

Di money wey Sundowns go make dey equal to di prize money dem fit win if dem carry nine league titles for South Africa, di African country wey get di highest football prize money.

If team win for di group stage, dem go add $2 million, draw go bring $1 million, and if dem finish for top two and qualify for di knockout stage, dem go collect $7.5 million.

Di winner of di CAF Champions League dey collect $4 million after dem play 14 or 16 matches, but for di Club World Cup, no team go play pass seven matches.

Make we look di African teams wey dey compete:

All di four African clubs don play for di Club World Cup before when e be seven-club tournament.

Egypt’s Ahly

Di Spaniard coach, Jose Riveiro, go make him debut as coach of di Cairo Red Devils when dem go face Lionel Messi and him Inter Miami team for di tournament opener on June 14.

Riveiro talk say, "Di best way to stop Messi na to make sure di ball no reach am, but we still get plan for am if di ball reach am hand."

Di coach comot from Orlando Pirates for South Africa after three seasons wey e win five domestic knockout trophies and reach di 2025 Champions League semi-finals.

Ahly don dey busy for transfer market as dem sign former Aston Villa striker Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan from Trabzonspor for Turkey and winger Ahmed 'Zizo' Sayed from dia Cairo rival, Zamalek.

Tunisia’s Esperance

Di Blood and Gold from Tunis go dey under di coaching of dia former player, Maher Kanzari, after dem sack Romanian coach Laurențiu Reghecampf wey no last pass four months.

Kanzari win di domestic league and cup double, but dem no do well for di Champions League as dem comot for di quarter-finals.

Esperance get one star striker, Algerian Youcef Belaili, wey score seven goals and finish second for di Champions League Golden Boot race.

Di four-time African champions don struggle for dia previous Club World Cup appearances, as dem finish fifth two times and sixth one time.

South Africa’s Sundowns

Sundowns dey under wahala after dem lose 3-2 on aggregate to Pyramids for di Champions League final wey people believe say dem suppose win.

Dis na di second time wey Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso go lose Champions League final back-to-back, as e also lose di 2024 final to Ahly when e dey coach Esperance.

Plenty Sundowns fans no happy say Cardoso no use veteran midfielder Themba Zwane wey don recover, for di two legs of di final.

Di team captain, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, make history for di 2024 Africa Cup of Nations as e save four penalties for shootout wey help South Africa beat Cape Verde for di quarter-finals.

Morocco’s Wydad

Di Casablanca team sack dia South African coach Rulani Mokwena as di Moroccan season dey end because e no fit secure Champions League spot for 2026 for di three-time African champions.

Dem replace am with local coach Mohamed Benhachem wey change di team wey dey draw six domestic league matches back-to-back to one wey win dia last three matches.

Wydad don sign Burkina Faso midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki from Young Africans for Tanzania and Dutch defender Bart Meijers from Bosnia and Herzegovina club Borac Banja Luka.

Dem be di only African team wey no go face Brazilian club for di group stage, but people no expect dem to qualify from dia group wey get Manchester City and Juventus.