Di Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, don put curfew for di downtown area of di city afta some days of strong protest wey dey happen against ICE raids. Di protest don cause wahala between di protesters and law enforcement, plenty vandalism, and even some looting, especially for night and early morning.

Di curfew go start by 8pm local time on Tuesday and e go last reach 6am on Wednesday. E go cover one-square-mile area for di downtown district.

Protest don dey happun for some parts of downtown Los Angeles during di day and evening time since Friday night, and e still dey continue reach Tuesday. Plenty protesters don try cross di US 101 motorway, and some buildings for downtown don suffer 'serious damage' from graffiti and broken windows, na wetin Mayor Bass tok.

California political leaders dey beg di Trump administration make dem stop di immigration raids wey dey cause di protest. Di tension don still rise more as President Trump decide to send National Guard and Marines go California, even though di state governor, Gavin Newsom, no gree.

Mayor Bass tok say, 'I feel say e dey important to talk dis one, no be to downplay di vandalism and violence wey don happen — e dey serious. But e dey very important make people sabi say wetin dey happen for dis one-square-mile area no dey affect di whole city. Some of di pictures of di protest and di violence dey make am look like say na di whole city dey inside wahala, but e no be so.'

Los Angeles don do overnight curfew before for 2020, when protest dey happun all over di country afta di killing of George Floyd. That time, peaceful protesters no gree obey di curfew, dem still dey march.