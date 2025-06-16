One British man don survive di Air India crash wey happen for Wednesday, wey kill 241 passengers shortly afta di plane take off from Ahmedabad.

Di man, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, wey siddon for seat 11A inside di Boeing 787 wey dey go London, na di only person wey waka comot alive from di wreckage. Aviation experts dey call am miracle say e survive.

Ramesh bin dey India for short family visit and e dey return UK wit im brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, wey dey among di people wey die for di crash.

“When I wake up, na bodies full everywhere,” Ramesh yarn Hindustan Times. “I fear well well. I just stand up and run.”

Di tori of how Ramesh take survive no clear until today. Plenty people dey wonder how e manage escape, and aviation experts, investigators, plus social media users don dey drop different theories.

Miracle escape

As di tori dey spread for social media, some people talk say Ramesh jump from di emergency exit just before di plane explode. Dem base dia talk on one viral video wey show something or person dey fly comot from di left side of di plane before e crash.

But Ramesh don clear di air for video wey e do for Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, wey dem show for India national TV, Doordarshan. E talk say e no jump, but e waka comot from di wreckage through one broken part of di plane body, wey help am escape di fire.

E explain say di emergency doors and im seat don spoil during di crash, and di plane don already catch fire before e wake up. E land for one low area, quick unbuckle im seat belt, and di broken plane door allow am waka comot from di scene.

Di early investigation findings dey show say im seat shift during di crash, wey make am dey outside di main wreckage and protect am from di fire wey happen afta di crash.

One viral video from di crash site show Ramesh, wey blood dey im body and e dey limp, dey waka go ambulance, as debris and people dey shout around am.

Ramesh still dey under medical care as investigators dey find di plane black box to know wetin cause di crash, wey be di worst aviation disaster for India since 1996.

Air India don send condolence to di families of di victims and dem talk say dem go continue to support dem. Di Indian Prime Minister don visit di crash site and di injured people, as di investigation still dey go on.