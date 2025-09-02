Washington, DC —

By 12:01 am [EST], di time wey cheap cheap import dey enta United States go don reach di end of road.

President Donald Trump don sign Executive Order 14324 wey go block one loophole wey don dey since almost 100 years. Packages wey value dey under $800, wey before fit pass without plenty wahala, go now face full US customs check and tariff.

Di e-commerce world dey shake. Temu, Shein, and di billions of daily shipments wey dem dey handle don enta new wahala.

For decades, di de minimis exemption na wetin dey help global trade waka well. Dem adopt am for 1930 and expand am for 2016, e allow billions of cheap parcels enta US without plenty check.

For 2024 alone, 1.36 billion shipments pass under dis exemption, mostly from China. Temu and Shein dey enjoy am well well, dey sell $3 dresses, $15 gadgets, wey dey make dem cheap pass American retailers. Forever 21 even close dia US stores for 2025, blame am on dis kain imports wey dey make dem lose customers.

Trump talk say di move na to protect jobs and safety. "Today, President Donald J. Trump don sign Executive Order wey go stop duty-free de minimis treatment for low-value shipments, close di big loophole wey dem dey use dodge tariffs and smuggle dangerous synthetic opioids plus other unsafe or cheap products wey dey harm American workers and businesses into di United States," na wetin di White House talk for July.

Di statistics dey show say di matter serious: 90 percent of Customs seizures last year na from de minimis packages. Narcotics, fake goods, cheap knock-offs — most of dem dey come from China, wey generate $66 billion for duty-free sales for 2023 alone.

Di change don start today. Every commercial package wey dey under $800 go now dey pay tariffs: 54 percent or $100 for Chinese shipments, 10-50 percent for others. For goods wey dem ship through international postal system, di duty go dey between $80 per item to $200 per item, depending on di tariff rate for di country wey di product come from.

Di new tariff rates go also affect items like Brazilian beef wey go now dey pay 76 percent. Small gifts wey dey under $100 and traveler allowances wey dey under $200 still dey exempt.