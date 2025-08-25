WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Foreign money wey Nigeria seize for dia airports don reach $2.2 Million
For Lagos airport, for March, dem catch one person wey come from South Africa with $578,000.
E dey illegal to carry foreign money Nigeria wey pesin no declare. / Reuters
25 Ogost 2025

Customs, for Nigeria don catch plenty money wey passengers carry without telling anybody for airport.

From January to July 2025, dem seize total $2.209 million for different airports. Dem do this kain catch for Lagos, Abuja, and Kano airports.

From wetin reports show, for March, Customs for Kano airport collect $1,154,900 and Saudi Riyals SR135,900 from one person wey just come from Saudi Arabia. Dem hide the money inside dates wey dem pack. Dem arrest the person, give the money to EFCC, and court say make government collect the money.

For Abuja airport, dem still intercept $193,000 wey dem hide inside yoghurt carton. Na one passenger wey come from Jeddah carry am for March.

For Lagos airport, for March, dem catch one person wey come from South Africa with $578,000. The person tell Customs say e get $279,000 but dem find another $299,000 wey e hide for different parcels.

For July, for Kano airport, dem collect foreign money wey value reach N653.99 million from one suspect wey come from Saudi Arabia. The money include $420,900, West African CFA francs 3,946,500, Central African CFA francs 224,000, and €5,825.

Still for Lagos airport, dem catch one person wey dey travel out with $29,000, but e only declare $6,000. So e no follow the rule wey say you must declare all the money wey you dey carry.

