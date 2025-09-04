President Bola Tinubu for Tuesday talk about di things wey im goment do for di last two years. E talk say because government get strong mind and dey manage money well, di country economy don now become stable. Dem don also block all di holes wey thieves dey use chop Nigeria money.



Di President still talk say for just two years, all di strong strong changes wey dem do for economy don show, and e don carry Nigeria reach wia oda kontris for do world dey look us with respect.



According to di President, "Nigeria economy don stable now, and everywhere for world, people don dey show interest."



Oga President talk all dis ones for Abuja inside State House when im dey receive one big King, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Oladunni Olaoye, Orumogege III, wey be Soun of Ogbomoso, and some oda royal fathers.



Tinubu talk say, "Before now, because of many years wey dem neglect everything, and people dey deceive themselves, dem dey write fake records, smugglers dey do anyhow, all these things make Nigeria no get di money wey e need to develop.



"Then we still see another wahala: pipo dey play dirty game with our currency, dem dey sell paper wey no worth anything, corruption just full everywhere. Di name and economy of Nigeria just dey for serious trouble.



"We must take those hard decisions. But with your prayers, your patience, and di way you understand the matter, I happy to tell you today say di economy don stable. The wound wey dey bleed don stop. Di patient wey nearly die don survive."