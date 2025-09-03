Nigerian leader, Bola Tinubu yarn say im kontri no dey fear for wetin US Presido Donald Trump dey do about trade, especially di taxes wey dey target things wey Nigeria dey export.
Tinubu tok dis one when e receive members of "The Buhari Organisation" wey former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura lead come visit am for Presidential Villa for Abuja show support.
Di Presido point to di way di economy dey move now and how money wey dey come from things wey no be oil.
Tinubu say, “If money from things wey no be oil dey increase, we no dey fear wetin Trump dey do for im side.”
E yarn say Nigeria money mata don better well-well, since dem don reach di 2025 money target wey we dem set for August, and e also say naira dey stable, as e dey around N1,450 to dollar from di N1,900 wey e dey before. All dis one happen after e join all di exchange rates together when e become Presido for May 2023.
Presido Trump second term bring big changes to US trade policy, including to put 10% tax for almost all imported goods, plus additional taxes for specific kontris.
For im Liberation Day trade policy announcements for April 2, 2025, Trump introduce big big taxes under im “America First” agenda, wey im say na to balance trade deficits.
Di policy include broad kontri-specific taxes from 11% to 50% on top of di general 10% tax.
Nigeria, like many oda sub-Saharan African partners, now dey face 15% tax for things wey we dem dey export, wey take effect from August 7, after dem first announce 14% for April.
But, energy commodities like oil and gas, no follow for di new tax regime.