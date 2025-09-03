Nigerian leader, Bola Tinubu yarn say im kontri no dey fear for wetin US Presido Donald Trump dey do about trade, especially di taxes wey dey target things wey Nigeria dey export.

Tinubu tok dis one when e receive members of "The Buhari Organisation" wey former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura lead come visit am for Presidential Villa for Abuja show support.

Di Presido point to di way di economy dey move now and how money wey dey come from things wey no be oil.

Tinubu say, “If money from things wey no be oil dey increase, we no dey fear wetin Trump dey do for im side.”