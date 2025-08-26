BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
NVIDIA unveil new robot chip wey get big future
NVIDIA dey bet big say di T5000 na di chip wey go usher in di age of "physical AI", wia machines go dey interact with di world like how humans dey do.
Nvidia CEO yarn say dem build di new system for all di millions developers wey dey do robotics work. / TRT World
26 Ogost 2025

NVIDIA don launch new chip wey dem call T5000 for robots.

If you remember dat film Terminator 2, wey Arnold Schwarzenegger make popular, dem get T800 and dat shape-shifting T1000. But dis NVIDIA T5000 no be for film o, na real-life robots e go work for.

Dis T5000 na part of NVIDIA new Jetson Thor system. Dem design am to give robots brain wey strong like supercomputer. Wetin dis mean be say, robots wey use dis chip fit run generative AI models wey go help dem sabi wetin dey happen for di world around dem.

E dey run on NVIDIA latest Blackwell GPUs and dem talk say e get 7.5 times more AI power pass di last model, Jetson Orin. Dis one mean say robots wey use T5000 no go just dey waka, dem go fit see, think, and act sharp-sharp for real time.

'Performance wey no get rival'

Jensen Huang, wey be NVIDIA founder and CEO, talk say dem build dis new system for di millions of developers wey dey work on robotics.

"We don build Jetson Thor for di millions of developers wey dey work on robotic systems wey dey interact with di physical world and dey shape am," Huang tok.

"With performance wey no get rival and energy efficiency, plus di ability to run plenty generative AI models for edge, Jetson Thor na di ultimate supercomputer to drive di age of physical AI and general robotics."

Companies like Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, John Deere, and even surgical tech makers don already dey use am. Di plan na to power humanoids, warehouse robots, farm machines, and even medical robots with T5000 brain.

NVIDIA dey hope say dis T5000 go be di chip wey go bring di age of "physical AI," where machines go dey interact with di world like how humans dey do.

