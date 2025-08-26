NVIDIA don launch new chip wey dem call T5000 for robots.

If you remember dat film Terminator 2, wey Arnold Schwarzenegger make popular, dem get T800 and dat shape-shifting T1000. But dis NVIDIA T5000 no be for film o, na real-life robots e go work for.

Dis T5000 na part of NVIDIA new Jetson Thor system. Dem design am to give robots brain wey strong like supercomputer. Wetin dis mean be say, robots wey use dis chip fit run generative AI models wey go help dem sabi wetin dey happen for di world around dem.

E dey run on NVIDIA latest Blackwell GPUs and dem talk say e get 7.5 times more AI power pass di last model, Jetson Orin. Dis one mean say robots wey use T5000 no go just dey waka, dem go fit see, think, and act sharp-sharp for real time.

'Performance wey no get rival'